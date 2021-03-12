B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 272,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,462,213. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $286.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

