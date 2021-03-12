B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 748,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,927,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,036,000 after purchasing an additional 403,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 164,383 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,706. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.78.

