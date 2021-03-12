B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 749,597 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.