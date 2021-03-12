B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 394,470 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 301,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,269,285. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

