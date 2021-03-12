B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 32,340 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus accounts for 1.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000.

Shares of CSM stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.83.

