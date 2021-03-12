B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,164 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,164 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.73% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 49.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 3,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,771. The company has a market cap of $471.83 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

