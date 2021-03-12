B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.90. 316,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,637,991. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.