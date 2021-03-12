Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 47,086 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Five Below worth $104,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.74.

Shares of FIVE traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $201.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

