Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $115,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $219.93.

