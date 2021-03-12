Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,121 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $163,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.66. 94,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,786. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

