Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 266,116 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $136,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% in the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 430,344 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $20,878,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,796,000 after buying an additional 219,212 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,622.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 220,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after buying an additional 217,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after buying an additional 196,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.30. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,060. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

