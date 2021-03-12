Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $99,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $1,326,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $17.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,445.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,722. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,467.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,349.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,789 shares of company stock valued at $73,588,298. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

