Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,010 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Align Technology worth $102,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN traded up $12.01 on Wednesday, hitting $527.88. 5,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,935. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $567.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.53. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.