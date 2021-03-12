Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,913 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Paycom Software worth $119,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Paycom Software by 108.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 465.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after purchasing an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $16.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.50. 1,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.75 and its 200 day moving average is $377.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

