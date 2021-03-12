Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $100.33 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,151 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Pool worth $100,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.69. 1,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,184. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $344.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

