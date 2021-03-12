Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $105.89 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Keysight Technologies worth $105,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

