Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $115.42 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Microchip Technology worth $115,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $146.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.05 and its 200 day moving average is $128.91. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

