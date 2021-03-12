Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $128.16 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,703 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadcom worth $128,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,868. The firm has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $467.86 and a 200-day moving average of $407.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.