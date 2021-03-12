Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $134.77 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of CarMax worth $134,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in CarMax by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CarMax by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in CarMax by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

