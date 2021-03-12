Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $151.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $151,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $355,818,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $192,558,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,746. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.