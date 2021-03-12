Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $98.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ecolab worth $98,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $214.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,546. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

