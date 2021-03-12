Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,118 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $159,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,424,506 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.