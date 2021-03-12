Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,409 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $162,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,952. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.79. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $130.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.