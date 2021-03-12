Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $132,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. 6,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,564. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $98.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

