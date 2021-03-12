Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154,469 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $177,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.81. 1,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,170. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.84 and a 200 day moving average of $455.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.95.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

