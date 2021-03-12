Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 234,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234,960 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $191,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 67,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.37. 254,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,717,601. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

