Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,220 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,220 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $109,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $9.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.40. 4,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $509.47 and a 200-day moving average of $453.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $573.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

