Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,178 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $121,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $6.23 on Wednesday, reaching $330.09. 1,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,815. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,265,933.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total transaction of $1,663,670.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,155,994.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.