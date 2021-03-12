Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,168 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,168 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of EPAM Systems worth $110,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,684,024,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded up $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.87. 747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,196. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.42. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.