Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Balchem worth $42,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCPC. Stephens upgraded Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

BCPC stock opened at $131.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

