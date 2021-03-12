Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

