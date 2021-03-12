Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

BLDP stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,973,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,676. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

