Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $26.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -130.65 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $39,045,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,962,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,634,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

