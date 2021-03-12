BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Up 5%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) shares shot up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.38 and last traded at $77.22. 129,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 87,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 21,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,439,054.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,201,536 in the last 90 days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,355,000 after buying an additional 142,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

