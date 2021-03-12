Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 185.8% in February

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,014,800 shares, a growth of 185.8% from the February 11th total of 2,104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20,049.3 days.

OTCMKTS BBAJF remained flat at $$1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and saving products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

