Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of RBF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,324,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.