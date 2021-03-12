Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 276,861 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,861 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Dropbox worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at about $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,024,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 128.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after buying an additional 959,012 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $40,023.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $754,372. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 128.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

