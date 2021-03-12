Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 394,579 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.69% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $41,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,212,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of SHO opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

