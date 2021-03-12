Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 76,402 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of First Hawaiian worth $41,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

