Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 799,382 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,235,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.45% of Raven Industries worth $40,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Raven Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Raven Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $9,089,000. Capco Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 626,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Raven Industries by 45.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $42.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

