Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.02% of Crocs worth $42,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $66,841,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,824,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after acquiring an additional 539,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,112,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,902 in the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. Crocs’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

