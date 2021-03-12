Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 100,887 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Tenable worth $40,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $1,752,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,447,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,467 shares of company stock worth $21,815,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

