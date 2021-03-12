Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 37,787 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,787 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $42,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,403.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 497,818 shares of company stock valued at $94,010,262. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $188.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $249.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.10 and a 200-day moving average of $199.28.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.