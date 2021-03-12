Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.20% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $40,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 325.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 85.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

