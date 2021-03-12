Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.70 Million Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,299,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $40,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.69 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

