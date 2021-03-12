Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.87 Million Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.32% of NETGEAR worth $40,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $41.85 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

