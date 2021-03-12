Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.94 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.36% of Equitable worth $40,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equitable by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Equitable by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 468,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $16,718,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.