Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.08 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.36% of Trinity Industries worth $41,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after buying an additional 941,325 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 47.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 134.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $29.16 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Cowen lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $473,225.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,529.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

