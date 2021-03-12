Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.92 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Silgan worth $41,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Silgan by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 429,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,167 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

