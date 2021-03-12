Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $42.96 Million Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of M.D.C. worth $42,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVentures Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,649,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,199,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

